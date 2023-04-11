CHANGE LANGUAGE
As Sonia Talks of Defending Constitution, Rijiju Says Illusory Statement of Highest Improbity
1-MIN READ

As Sonia Talks of Defending Constitution, Rijiju Says Illusory Statement of Highest Improbity

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 15:37 IST

New Delhi, India

In an Op-Ed in The Hindu, Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Modi and his government of systematically dismantling the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. (File Image/PTI)

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's jibe came after the former Congress president accused the Narendra Modi government of "misusing every power"

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday dubbed as an “illusory statement of the highest improbity" the remarks of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on democracy and independence of institutions.

Rijiju’s jibe came after the former Congress president accused the Narendra Modi government of “misusing every power".

Gandhi said her party will take its message directly to people and join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution.

In an Op-Ed in “The Hindu", Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Modi and his government of “systematically dismantling" the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, saying their actions demonstrate a “deep-rooted disdain" for democracy.

Rijiju took to Twitter to hit back at Gandhi.

“Smt Sonia Gandhi is lecturing about Democracy? Congress Party talking about the independence of Judiciary is an illusory statement of the highest improbity," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
April 11, 2023, 15:37 IST
April 11, 2023, 15:37 IST