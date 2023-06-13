Opposition in Assam recently flooded social media with pictures of themselves resting under shade trees, accompanied by bold quotes expressing the belief that this practice would save them from soaring electric bills, in addition to providing relief from the scorching heat.

Social media influencers also joined in, taking pictures with trees and posting them on their sites, promoting the idea of saving on electric bills.

The Tree Politics

The driving force behind this trend was the advice given by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, who suggested that state residents spend time under trees as a means to reduce power bills.

He emphasized the need to explore alternatives and reduce dependence on external sources for electricity, as the state does not have its own electricity production.

Beyond the political discourse and social implications, trees in Assam are indeed playing a crucial role in saving the state’s major economy from the scorching sun and inadequate rainfall, preventing it from wilting.

Despite the relief brought by the welcome monsoon rains, the damage has already been done, with temperatures ranging from 36 to 39 degrees Celsius in May and early June. The tea industry of Assam, which is already grappling with production and marketing obstacles, has been further impacted by a significant decline in rainfall.

The Doomdoma area of Tinsukia district experienced a 33% decrease in rainfall compared to the previous year, exacerbating the challenges faced by the industry.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam recorded a 38% deficit in rainfall during the pre-monsoon period from March 1 to May 31, resulting in scorching heat that disrupted normal life in the state. Last year, the state experienced 40% excess rainfall during the same period.

The IMD statement revealed that Assam received only 337 mm of rain, far below the normal 542 mm, during the pre-monsoon period. The entire northeastern region recorded a deficit of 35% in rainfall during this period, with 242 mm of rainfall against the normal 373 mm.

Ghana Sirish Niche (Beneath the Gulmohar)

The shade provided by trees has become an integral part of the tea industry’s survival in such severe and extremely hot climates. It helps maintain the optimal temperature for tea bushes, enabling maximum productivity through photosynthesis.

Tea bushes require a specific temperature range for optimum photosynthesis, and shade trees play a crucial role in maintaining this temperature, preventing the detrimental effects of extreme weather conditions.

Furthermore, shade trees in tea estates, predominantly from the Leguminacea family, contribute to nitrogen fixation and soil fertility. The dropping of leaves adds organic matter and nutrients to the soil, while the trees themselves buffer soil temperature fluctuations and preserve moisture during dry periods.

They also reduce the incidence of pests and mite attacks, ultimately leading to better quality tea production and value addition. Additionally, shade trees provide relief to workers who labour in extreme weather conditions.

The tradition of growing shade trees in tea plantations originated in the northeast and later spread to other regions. Initially, the Sau tree (Albizzia chinensis) was grown in Assam’s tea plantations and was considered a tea-fertilizing tree.

However, it was realized that shade trees not only provide nutrients to the soil but also have various beneficial effects on tea plants, especially in areas where high leaf temperatures can damage photosynthesis.

Shade trees are necessary because air temperatures above 30°C and below 13°C are harmful to tea plant growth.

In Assam, where air temperatures frequently exceed 30°C during the harvesting period, shade trees are interplanted to maintain temperatures within a favourable range.

While wind velocity can help reduce leaf temperature, the Brahmaputra valley in Assam experiences low wind velocity due to the sheltering effect of the hills on either side of the valley and for that shade is needed in a tea plantation to keep the leaf temperature down.

However, in those areas where the air temperature is high but the wind velocity is also high, shade is not needed. Benefits of Shade Trees.

200 Years of Assam Tea

In all the heat of things, there is some good news for Assam tea as it completes 200 years, the state government has decided to grant tax exemption on agriculture income for a period of three years with effect from April 1.

The state cabinet approved to issuing of notification under the Assam Agriculture Income Tax Act, 1939 for granting tax exemption on agricultural income for a period of 3 years with effect from April 1 this year and a decision has been taken in celebration of 200 years Assam tea industry.