Assam Passes Resolution Against BBC Over Film on PM Modi: 'G20 Delegates in Guwahati During Release'

Amid the Assembly session in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it ‘an international conspiracy against India’.

A resolution against BBC was passed in the Assam Assembly on Tuesday. Sarma said that all allegations made against PM Modi in the documentary are false and the state government is moving a resolution against the British broadcaster

The CM also questioned the timing of the documentary release. He said that it was deliberately released at a time when the G20 delegates were visiting Guwahati and more than five meetings were decided to be held in the state with the delegates.

Sarma further said that the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to PM Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case and expressed his disbelief at how the BBC could defame the prime minister of India.

The BBC documentary investigated certain aspects related to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state. Adverse political reactions were seen on it. Opposition parties in India came out in support of the BBC film, while the Centre described it as a “propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.

The central government has already issued directions for blocking Twitter posts and YouTube videos sharing links to the documentary.

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution to condemn the malicious documentary recently aired by the BBC to malign India’s growing international standing and foment domestic instability.

CM Sarma said that the House has collectively demanded that strictest action be taken against those responsible.

