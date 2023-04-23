Assam Police Issues Notice to Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV Over Harassment Charge

The Assam police on Sunday issued a notice to Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV over a harassment charge by a former party colleague. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president has been asked to appear before the Guwahati Police Commissionerate at the Dispur police station on Tuesday, May 2, for questioning in connection with the case.

According to an ANI report, a team of Assam Police arrived at the residence of the uncle of Srinivas BV at Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru today in connection with the case against him by Angkita Dutta.

Karnataka | A team of Assam Police reaches the residence of the uncle of IYC president Srinivas BV at Basaveshwara Nagar in Bengaluru in connection with the case against him by Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress.“We are here to investigate the case. We… pic.twitter.com/04tto4hgjW — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

In a series of tweets, Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta on Tuesday had claimed that Srinivas BV was a “sexist and chauvinistic" person, who has been harassing her and discriminating based on gender. “@IYC

President @srinivasiyc has continually harassed me and has been discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education don’t allow me to suffer anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bringing the issue in front of them many times," Dutta wrote in a tweet.

@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi— Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Dutta further said despite several complaints, no enquiry committee was initiated against Srinivas. She also stated that Srinivas was trying to defame her by spreading posters featuring her with BJP leaders. “They want to throw me out of the party," the Congress leader alleged.

Now @vardhanyadav and @srinivasiyc is harassing and defaming me by making this posters. Because they want to throw me out of the party. Please note @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi I am a four generation congress and CBI, ED hasn’t been able to scare me till now pic.twitter.com/m8Ichfkiov— Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Dutta filed a complaint against Srinivas at the Dispur police station on Wednesday, alleging Srinivas was “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers" an FPJ report mentioned.

Following her complaint, Angkita Dutta was expelled from the party on Saturday.

Read all the Latest Politics News here