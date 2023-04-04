Ayodhya Seer Invites Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to Stay in Hanumangarhi Temple

A priest at Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi Mandir invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stay with monks on the temple premises after he vacates his government bungalow, which was allotted to him as an MP.

Gandhi was recently asked to leave the bungalow, following his disqualification from Lok Sabha after being convicted by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case, which also awarded him a two-year sentence.

The “offer" was interpreted by some as an expression of support for the Congress from a mahant of a temple in a BJP bastion.

“We, the seers of Ayodhya, welcome Rahul Gandhi to this pious city, we offer him our place to reside," priest Sanjay Das said.

Mahant Sanjay Das is heir to the prestigious seat of Mahant Gyan Das, the elderly seer of Hanumangarhi. Sanjay Das is also the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena.

Talking to PTI, Das said if Gandhi wants to come and live in the Hanumangarhi campus, he is most welcome.

“Rahul Gandhi must come to Ayodhya and visit Hanumangarhi and offer prayers here. There are many such ashrams in the campus area of Hanumangarhi, he should come and stay in our ashram, we will be happy," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

