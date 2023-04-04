CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Ayodhya Seer Invites Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to Stay in Hanumangarhi Temple
1-MIN READ

Ayodhya Seer Invites Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to Stay in Hanumangarhi Temple

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The seers also said Rahul Gandhi must come to Ayodhya and visit Hanumangarhi and offer prayers there. (File photo)

The "offer" was interpreted by some as an expression of support for the Congress from a mahant of a temple in a BJP bastion.

A priest at Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi Mandir invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stay with monks on the temple premises after he vacates his government bungalow, which was allotted to him as an MP.

Gandhi was recently asked to leave the bungalow, following his disqualification from Lok Sabha after being convicted by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case, which also awarded him a two-year sentence.

“We, the seers of Ayodhya, welcome Rahul Gandhi to this pious city, we offer him our place to reside," priest Sanjay Das said.

Mahant Sanjay Das is heir to the prestigious seat of Mahant Gyan Das, the elderly seer of Hanumangarhi. Sanjay Das is also the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena.

Talking to PTI, Das said if Gandhi wants to come and live in the Hanumangarhi campus, he is most welcome.

“Rahul Gandhi must come to Ayodhya and visit Hanumangarhi and offer prayers here. There are many such ashrams in the campus area of Hanumangarhi, he should come and stay in our ashram, we will be happy," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author
Abhro Banerjee
Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub Edi...Read More
