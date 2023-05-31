'Badlav' the Buzzword for 2024? Cong Banks on RaGa's Belief to Tweak Poll Strategy, Train Guns on PM Modi

The first speech by Rahul Gandhi in California is just the beginning of many such talks in the United States. As expected, the speech has generated controversy, with knives out between the BJP and Congress. The remaining sessions and interactions by the former MP are likely to generate controversy too as the Grand Old Party and Rahul Gandhi have decided to brazen it out and take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP — even abroad.

It’s part of the Congress’ well-crafted communication strategy — something which was planned during the Karnataka elections too. The Congress now no longer buys the narrative that personal attacks on the prime minister boomerang. In fact, when PM Modi at a rally in Karnataka pointed out that there were 91 instances when he was targeted by the Gandhis, Priyanka Vadra retaliated by saying: “If we count the number of times my family has been insulted and called names, we can publish a book.”

Each time Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, his interactions become a point of debate and attack from the BJP. It’s not that he or the party is unaware of the ‘hungama’ his latest comments will stoke. In fact, there are instances when one notices that he is enjoying the mocking of the prime minister.

There is a method in this changed strategy of the Congress which was worked upon during Karnataka elections and in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Pawan Khera, head of the party’s communication department, told News18: “It cannot be about one man — the PM. We have to stop thinking that he can be ‘chhui mui’ (touchy) about attacks on him.”

Sources say this was always Rahul Gandhi’s belief. He had said from Day One that no one should shy away from attacking the prime minister and questioning him. He never felt the move would boomerang. However, as results of 2014 and 2019 poured in and the party analysed the reasons for defeat, the Congress top leadership assessed that comments like ‘chai waala’ and ‘neech aadmi’ had helped the PM and BJP build a narrative.

But now, Congress feels that a sense of fatigue has come in after nine years and hence, it would be wrong strategy to not attack PM Modi. The Grand Old Party feels there is a vote bank that would want this attack on the prime minister as they are upset. It is this vote bank which the Congress wants to tap into and Rahul Gandhi’s overseas sessions will be the vehicle for the same. Whether that translates to reality, only time will tell.