‘Bahut Garmi Hai’: Patna's Intense Heat Bothers Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has weathered many storms, felt the heat on Sunday, literally speaking.

The septuagenarian was out in the blazing sun to attend a function on the occasion of birth anniversary of Anugrah Narayan Singh, the state’s first deputy chief minister.

The dignitaries sat under a marquee, experiencing the high temperature of the city, where the mercury has been shooting well past 40 degrees Celsius for many days, with little respite even during nights.

After the function, the JD(U) supreme leader marched towards the posse of journalists, greeting them with the remark ‘bahut garmi hai’ (it is too hot).

A personal staff stood beside the chief minister, holding an umbrella over his head, as journalists began lobbing questions on the BJP’s fresh pitch for uniform civil code.

Interesting comments were being expected from the leader, who is going to host a meeting of leaders opposed to the BJP in a few days.

The sweltering weather seemed to have got the better of Kumar, who said “let us talk on these matters some time later. Today it is so hot", before walking past the media persons, waving at them with a broad smile.