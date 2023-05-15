CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Banner of BJP Leaders with Garland of Slippers Appears in Puttur
1-MIN READ

Banner of BJP Leaders with Garland of Slippers Appears in Puttur

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 17:29 IST

Puttur, India

The banner was put up by aggrieved Hindu workers of the constituency in Puttur. (Image: PTI/File)

BJP had faced a rebellion from its cadre in Puttur who revolted against the party ignoring Puthila for the seat

Disappointed over losing the Hindu bastion of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district to the Congress, BJP cadres have put up a banner featuring former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel with a garland of slippers.

The banner, put up by “aggrieved Hindu workers" of the constituency in Puttur, offers “respectful homage" to the two leaders, who they consider as those responsible for denying a seat to Hindutva activist Arun Kumar Puthila, who contested as an independent in the segment, leading to BJP’s loss.

BJP candidate Asha Thimmppa Gowda could garner only 37,558 votes in Puttur where its rebel candidate Arun Kumar Puthila scored 62,458 votes. The Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai, who polled 66,607 votes emerged as the winner.

    The election turned out to be a close contest between Puthila and Rai, with the latter ultimately recording a victory.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
