Bengal CM Inaugurates Conch Shell-shaped Dhanadhanyo Auditorium Built at Cost of Rs 440 Crore

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the Dhanadhanyo auditorium in south Kolkata. The state-of-the-art indoor facility, designed in the shape of a conch shell, was built at the cost of Rs 440 crore. Calling it a “symbol of progress and development", she thanked the Public Works Department (PWD) for making this “dream project a reality".

It comprises three auditoriums, with one having a seating capacity of 2,000 people while others are smaller in size. The building has a facility where artists can perform street plays. A dormitory is also available in the new Dhandhanya Auditorium.

A proud moment as we inaugurate the Dhanadhanyo Auditorium, a state-of-the-art indoor facility built at a cost of ₹440 Crore.My sincere appreciation to the PWD for making this dream project a reality. This modern marvel is a symbol of progress and development in our state. pic.twitter.com/ApfbvWDhmX — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 13, 2023

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural event, Banerjee said, “I thought and made this conch shell design because conch shell is ‘mangal’ (auspicious) for us. We have brought lights from Ireland and zinc has been brought from France. Workers have worked hard to make this and I would request Chief Secretary to felicitate all workers and engineers in this hall one day."

Citing various developmental projects, she said, “I will not take anybody’s job. I will suddenly not built Taj Mahal. I don’t have the capacity to change history. History is history."

Meanwhile, singer Ajoy Chakraborty, who performed at the newly inaugurated auditorium, said, “I have performed in various places all over the world but I must say this is internationally best."

Read all the Latest Politics News here