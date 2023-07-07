Big Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray As Close Aide Neelam Gorhe Joins Shinde's Shiv Sena

In a significant development, Neelam Gorhe, the Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Friday. This marks the second setback for Uddhav Thackeray within a month.

Gorhe, who served as an aide to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, joined the ruling party in the presence of CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking at the press conference, Gorhe said she decided to work with Eknath Shinde, under the guidance of Devendra Fadnavis, on matters concerning women development, Maharashtra and the nation. She further asserted that Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, is on the “right path."

“I joined Shiv Sena in 1998. I got to do good work there. However, in current situation, the Supreme Court has said that Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde is official Sena," Gorhe was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

CM Shinde welcomed the “historic" and “warm" entry of Gorhe in the presence of senior leaders including Fadnavis and other party leaders. Gorhe’s decision exemplifies the strength of the alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena, he said. Addressing discussions and criticisms surrounding the decision, he stated that they pay no heed to those who are “unable to accept it and resort to criticism."

MLC Manisha Kayande had switched allegiance to the Shinde camp last month in a significate blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Following Kayande’s exit, the party swiftly responded by dismissing her from the role of party spokesperson citing her alleged involvement in “anti-party activities."