CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :2019 Maharashtra CoupBengal Panchayat PollMaharashtra Cabinet ExpansionKarnataka PoliticsBhim Army
Home » Politics » Bihar Education Minister's Elder Brother Joins BJP
1-MIN READ

Bihar Education Minister's Elder Brother Joins BJP

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 12:55 IST

Patna, India

Senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar's elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav joined the BJP, asserting that the Lalu Prasad's party did nothing for the upliftment of Dalits and marginalised people. (Representational Image/PTI)

Senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar's elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav joined the BJP, asserting that the Lalu Prasad's party did nothing for the upliftment of Dalits and marginalised people. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bihar Education Minister and senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar's elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav joined the saffron camp in the presence of senior party leaders at its state unit headquarters in Patna on Friday

Bihar Education Minister and senior RJD leader Chandra Shekhar’s elder brother Ram Chandra Prasad Yadav has joined the BJP, asserting that the Lalu Prasad’s party did “nothing" for the upliftment of Dalits and marginalised people.

Yadav joined the saffron camp in the presence of senior party leaders at its state unit headquarters in Patna on Friday. If the BJP gives him a ticket from the Madhepura assembly seat, currently represented by his younger brother, he will definitely contest against the RJD from there, Yadav told reporters after switching over to the saffron party.

“The RJD did nothing for the upliftment of Dalits and those belonging to the marginalised sections of the society, while Prime Minister Narender Modi did a lot for them," he claimed. Chandra Shekhar is a three-term MLA from Madhepura.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. bihar
  2. BJP
  3. RJD
  4. Patna
first published:July 01, 2023, 12:55 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 12:55 IST