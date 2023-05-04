CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bihar JD-U MP Seeks Ban on Bajrang Dal
1-MIN READ

Bihar JD-U MP Seeks Ban on Bajrang Dal

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:12 IST

Patna, India

What members of Bajrang Dal are doing in the name of Lord Hanuman is absolutely wrong, Kumar said

What members of Bajrang Dal are doing in the name of Lord Hanuman is absolutely wrong, Kumar said(Representational image: AFP/File)

Kumar made the remarks in the wake of the violence in Biharsharif Nalanda during Ram Navami this year

Bihar JD-U MP Kauslendra Kumar has sought a ban on Bajrang Dal.

“I firmly believe that if any organisation like Bajrang Dal would do good works, we will appreciate that but if people of this organisation get involved in wrongdoings, we will not tolerate it," Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Nalanda said.

He further said that if the state government would not impose a ban on Bajrang Dal, he would do it himself.

Kumar made the remarks in the wake of the violence in Biharsharif Nalanda during Ram Navami this year.

“I am a Hindu and whenever I come across any Hanuman temple, my head automatically goes down in front of our lord Bajrang Bali. He (Lord Hanuman) has not directed people to assemble in Biharsharif and do hooliganism and communal riots. What members of Bajrang Dal are doing in the name of Lord Hanuman is absolutely wrong," Kumar said.

“I had suggested the Nalanda District Magistrate to fix the number of people taking part in the Ram Navami procession but it did not happen. People came from Patna and other districts and assembled in Biharsharif in large numbers. They reach there in the name of Lord Ram and become victims of a well-planned conspiracy. Hence, I have demanded that the state government should ban the Bajrang Dal. If it would not do that, I will ban it," Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
