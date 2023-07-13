CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Bihar Police Uses Tear Gas, Water Cannons & Batons Against Protesting BJP Workers In Patna
1-MIN READ

Bihar Police Uses Tear Gas, Water Cannons & Batons Against Protesting BJP Workers In Patna

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:06 IST

Patna, India

Security has also been beefed up in Patna to avoid any untoward situation and prepare for the protest march, which began at Gandhi Maidan (Image: Twitter)

Earlier today, marshals evicted a couple of BJP MLAs from the Bihar Assembly and also snatched away posters and placards from other members of the opposition party who stood inside the well waving these

Police used water cannons and tear gas to stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from marching towards the Bihar Assembly on Thursday. Police also lathicharged on Opposition party workers protesting against an alleged scam in the recruitment of teachers.

Security has also been beefed up in Patna to avoid any untoward situation and prepare for the protest march, which began at Gandhi Maidan.

Earlier today, marshals evicted a couple of BJP MLAs from the Bihar Assembly and also snatched away posters and placards from other members of the opposition party who stood inside the well waving these.

The House was plunged into turmoil no sooner than the proceedings began at 11 am when Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary told Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha that he would not allow him to make any statement until members, inside the well, were asked to return to their seats.

The BJP is holding a “Vidhan Sabha march” in support of demands of teachers’ job aspirants and those MLAs who chose to remain present inside the House had sought to build the tempo with provocative slogans like ‘raddi CM gaddi chhod’ (incompetent chief minister should give up his post).

Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary made a strongly worded statement after all BJP members had staged a walkout, protesting the eviction of fellow MLAs Jibesh Kumar and Kumar Shailendra.

“The government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is sensitive to the needs of the people and ready to respond to all issues raised by members”, said Chaudhary, as the chief minister, who sat next to him, looked on.

