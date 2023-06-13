Bihar: SC/ST Welfare Minister Santosh Suman Resigns from Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

Minister of SC and ST welfare, Santosh Suman, has resigned from Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. While addressing a press conference after resigning from his post, Suman said: “The existence of my party was under threat, I did this to protect it."

He added: “When we were not even invited, when we were not even recognised as a party, how would we have been invited?" he says when asked if his party will attend the Opposition party meeting in Patna on June 23.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) last year had extended unconditional support to Nitish Kumar and the RJD-led mahagathbandhan minutes after Nitish Kumar had tendered his resignation as the state chief minister.

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar ended ties with BJP and submitted his resignation to governor Phagu Chauhan last year in August. After resigning, Nitish Kumar took oath as CM of Bihar for the eighth time with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

Manjhi’s HAM has four MLAs in the 243-member state assembly.

Jiram Ram Manjhi Met Nitish Kumar on June 8

Suman’s father Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, along with his party legislators, met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last Wednesday (June 8) evening and discussed various issues including the seat-sharing formula for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Manjhi had earlier demanded five seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

The leaders of HAM stayed at CM’s residence at 1 Anne Marg for an hour. A joint photograph of the meeting also surfaced.

“We have met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for various issues including our demand for 5 seats. The details of the discussion would not be revealed at this point. It will be shared when time comes," Manjhi’s son and state SC/ST Minister Santosh Kumar Suman said.

“The meeting happened with a positive direction. We had not gone there to talk about seats but discussion has happened on this point apart from other political and general issues of our constituencies," he added.

Sources have said that Manjhi is not pleased with his party’s position in Mahagathbandhan. Hence, he had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the past as well. Though, he has time and again shown loyalty in public for Nitish Kumar.