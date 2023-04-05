'Bihar Straightens Out People': Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Response to Amit Shah's Jibe

In a riposte to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "ulta latka denge" (will hang them upside down) remark, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the state was known for straightening people out ("sidha kar dete hain").

The RJD leader also alleged that many BJP MPs were involved in rabble rousing and Shah as the party's principal strategist should have pulled them up for their behavior.

"This is Bihar. The people here know how to straighten out those who need such treatment. People from Gujarat, during their `pravachan' (sermons) in Bihar would do well to remember this is the land where Gandhi became Mahatma", the young leader told reporters at the airport after returning from Delhi.

Notably, Shah's speech at a rally in Nawada district on Sunday last, where he had said "rioters will be hung upside down if BJP comes to power in Bihar", has drawn criticism from the ruling dispensation in the state, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well as from other opposition leaders including neighbouring Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Yadav also said Shah dialling up the Bihar Governor to take stock of the communal situation was "highly unfortunate" and this went against the spirit of "federalism" and undermined the authority of the state government.

The RJD leader observed that processions were taken out, during Ram Navami festivities, at more than 100 places in the state and "only in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif there were serious attempts to cause communal disturbances".

Asked whether he thought the riots were result of a conspiracy, the Deputy CM quipped "puri tarah se" (absolutely).

He also alleged that the opposition BJP has been rattled since the ruling Mahagathbandhan held a successful rally in Purnea district less than two months ago.

"Attempts to foment trouble with false allegations of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu also fell flat on the face. So, now, riots were engineered", alleged Yadav while urging the people of the state to maintain peace.

"Satta rahe na rahe, bhaichara rahna chaiye (whether we retain power, the spirit of brotherhood must prevail)", said Yadav.

"Amit Shah speaks of hanging rioters upside down. He is surrounded by many MPs who blatantly whip up communal passions. 'Unhone kitnon ko sidha Kiya hai' (How many of them has he reprimanded)," asked Yadav.

Read all the Latest Politics News here