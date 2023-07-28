Bill to Replace Delhi Services Ordinance to Be Taken Up in Lok Sabha Next Week

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said a bill to replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi will be taken up by Lok Sabha next week. The law and justice minister was informing the House about the business listed for the coming week.

A number of notices submitted by opposition leaders to move a statutory resolution opposing the controversial ordinance will also be taken up when the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill is tabled in the House. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has admitted notices submitted by several opposition leaders including Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC’s Saugata Roy and DMK’s A Raja, N K Premchandran and Dean Kuriakose.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19. The controversial ordinance was promulgated a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict.

Kejriwal’s AAP, which is also a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance, saying the Centre had ”deceived” the people of Delhi. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.