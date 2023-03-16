CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Talented in MLA Poaching', BL Santosh 'Wanted': BRS-BJP Poster War Intensifies Before Kavitha's ED Questioning
1-MIN READ

'Talented in MLA Poaching', BL Santosh 'Wanted': BRS-BJP Poster War Intensifies Before Kavitha's ED Questioning

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 09:27 IST

Hyderabad, India

Posters showing BJP's BL Santosh as a criminal and 'wanted' come up at two different places in Hyderabad (ANI)

Ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha’s ED interrogation for the second time, the poster war between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s party and the BJP has escalated. Posters with ‘wanted’ written above the picture of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh surfaced at two different places in Hyderabad.

The poster states that Santhosh is ‘talented in MLA poaching’, and those who give his information will get ‘sanction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 15,00,000’ as a reward.

Four days ago, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had welcomed Union home minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad with a quip. The pictures of iconic ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ girl was morphed into images of couple of BJP leaders who joined the party from other different parties. The posters alleged that leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa were involved in different scams.

Some more posters were spotted in Hyderabad on the first day when K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate. Several posters calling PM Modi a “destroyer of democracy" and “grandfather of hypocrisy" had been put up on public walls across the Telangana capital.

Other posters featured leaders who joined BJP from others parties and BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is fighting the “misuse of central agencies".

On March 8, the BRS came down heavily on the Centre after the ED summoned Kavitha in connection with its ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case, saying that the central probe agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP.

Referring to the summons as “politically motivated", BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had said that except ED and BJP, nobody really understands the case registered in connection with the new-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy.

first published:March 16, 2023, 08:40 IST
last updated:March 16, 2023, 09:27 IST
