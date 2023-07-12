BJP Can Stop Rahul Gandhi in Parliament but People of Country Will Not Tolerate It: Randhawa

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said the BJP tried to suppress the voice of party leader Rahul Gandhi and ended up losing in the Himachal Pradesh and the Karnataka assembly elections.

The same will repeat in the upcoming state elections as well, the in-charge for the Congress in Rajasthan said in Jaipur.

“The BJP can stop Rahul Gandhi from speaking in Parliament but party workers and people of the country will not tolerate this," Randhawa told reporters here.

“You have seen the result of silencing (Gandhi) in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly elections. The result was given by the people and wherever there are elections, the result will be the same," he said, exuding confidence in the Congress’ victory in the 2024-Lok Sabha elections.

Randhawa was speaking to the media before the Congress’ day-long “Maun Vrat" demonstration at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur in solidarity with Gandhi.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said the “Maun Vrat" demonstration is being observed from 10 am to 5 pm in support of Gandhi’s “fearless and uncompromising politics".