BJP Claims TMC Govt Responsible for Dengue Spread in Bengal

Terming the dengue situation in West Bengal as “alarming”, the opposition BJP on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is responsible for it.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar blamed Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim claiming he has failed to contain the spread of the outbreak.

The TMC accused the saffron party of resorting to theatrics and ’cheap politics’.

Majumdar, who took part in cleaning a neighbourhood in north Kolkata’s Kankurgachi area with other party workers, alleged that the mayor has earned the sobriquet ’Dengue Hakim’ for his failure to control the disease.

He also alleged the state government of suppressing the real death figure due to the disease ”to hide its failure.” ”So far our information goes, eight-nine deaths, caused by the disease have been reported but the government is concealing that figure,” he said.

Several cases of dengue have been reported in Kolkata, and two of them have died, according to officials.

Reacting to Majumdar’s accusations, Hakim claimed that the BJP leader is busy doing politics over the disease.

”The BJP is not concerned about people. It only believes in stunts and media publicity. We are aware of the dengue situation and taking whatever steps are required,” said Hakim, also the municipal affairs and urban development minister.

He asserted that dengue cases are reported during the monsoon every year and the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her recent claim that dengue is spreading in the state from neighbouring Bangladesh, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wondered why doesn’t she send a TMC delegation to Dhaka to discuss the issue with “her friend” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Adhikari said, ”The CM had made such an absurd comment to hide her failure to check the menace.” The health department has said that they are taking all necessary measures to control the outbreak.

The health department has also urged people to take precautions to avoid getting infected with dengue. They have advised people to use mosquito nets, wear long sleeves and pants, and keep their surroundings clean.