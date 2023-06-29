BJP Comes Down Heavily on 'Stubborn' Rahul Gandhi for Visiting Violence-hit Manipur

The BJP on Thursday termed as "irresponsible behaviour" of Rahul Gandhi after he visited Manipur on Thursday and said a person is reported to have lost his life in the strife-torn state due to the Congress leader's "stubbornness".

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson and Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra said the local administration had asked Gandhi to visit Churanchandpur in a chopper in view of the prevailing tension in the state, but he refused and went on to visit the area by road. Several civil society organisations, including Manipur students unions, were protesting for the last two to three days since the news about the Congress leader's visit appeared in the media, he said.

"It is very sad that with that stubbornness, Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur, it was not right. Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness when there is such a situation," Patra said, slamming the Congress leader. "Rahul Gandhi's behaviour was highly irresponsible. Rahul and responsibility never go together. He has again proved it today," the BJP leader charged.

Patra said there was no incident or reports of loss of life in Manipur since June 13. "But very sadly…there is news about the loss of a life today," he said. The former Congress chief should have been "more responsible and sensitive" towards the issue of Manipur and should have paid heed to the local administration's advice. "I want to request with folded hands the situation is coming under control in Manipur. Let us not fight for petty political gains…," Patra added.

Gandhi's convoy remained stuck at Bishnupur for hours after his convoy was stopped by the Manipur police, amid allegations by the Congress that the BJP-led government was trying to thwart its leader's visit to the ethnic strife-torn state.