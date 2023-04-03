CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnataka Elections PM ModiCongressParliament News
Home » Politics » BJP Deliberately Entering Minority Areas with Ram Navami Processions Without Permission: Mamata
1-MIN READ

BJP Deliberately Entering Minority Areas with Ram Navami Processions Without Permission: Mamata

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 15:33 IST

Kolkata, India

Banerjee’s comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district (File photo/PTI)

Banerjee’s comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district (File photo/PTI)

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had also rocked parts of Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP was deliberately taking out rallies in minority areas of the state without permission.

Banerjee’s comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district.

“Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection… But, do not carry arms with you," Banerjee said at a public distribution programme here at Thakurnagar Ground.

“They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms,“ she claimed.

RELATED NEWS

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had also rocked parts of Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. West Bengal
first published:April 03, 2023, 15:33 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 15:33 IST