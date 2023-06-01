'Too Many Expectations?' BJP Details Rahul Gandhi's 'Stupidity' Over 'Guru Nanak in Thailand' Remark

“Dear Rahul Gandhi, how much should we keep forgiving in the name of your stupidity?" asked BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa as he attacked the Congress leader over his claim that Guru Nanak had visited Thailand.

“Where did you read that Guru Nanak went to Thailand? Is it too much to expect that you should talk like a sensible intelligent person when it concerns religion?" Sirsa further questioned Gandhi. His reaction came after the Congress leader spoke about his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a gathering in the United States.

“We walked nothing compared to Guru Nanak ji. I read somewhere that Guru Nanak ji had gone all the way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, he had gone to Thailand, he had gone to Sri Lanka. So, these giants did Bharat Jodo before we were born, right? I can say the same for my friends from Karnataka, Basavanna ji, for my friends from Kerala, Narayanaguru ji. Every state in India has had these giants…Adi Shankaracharya.. who said listen to each other, be respectful," Gandhi had said.

Dear Rahul Gandhi How much should we keep forgiving in the name of your stupidity?Where did you read that Guru Nanak went to Thailand? Is it too much to expect that you should talk like a sensible intelligent person when it concerns religion?pic.twitter.com/yB4DCyjoyL — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 31, 2023

BJP spokesperson RP Singh too slammed Gandhi and said that either the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee or the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee should react to Gandhi’s statement comparing Guru Nanak’s Udasis with his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“I thought @SGPCAmritsar or other Sikh clergy will react to Rahul’s drawing parallel between his shallow political #BharatJodoYatra & Udhasis of Guru Nanak Dev ji which were conducted with the purpose of spreading religious and spiritual knowledge & humanity to the masses & to explain the true nature of religion and God, but to my dismay none of@SGPCAmritsar or @DSGMCDelhi present or previous members uttered a word," Singh tweeted.

Amid the attack by rivals, Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted an excerpt from Organiser — an RSS-affiliate publication — where it stated that Guru Nanak, during the third Udasi covered Thailand.

Besides BJP, over political outfits too have been attacking Gandhi over his speeches in the US. On Wednesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at the Congress leader’s remarks where he had had spoken about Muslims, Christians, Dalits and tribals “feeling attacked".

Owaisi spoke on the alleged incidents of violence against Muslims that happened in the 1980s when Congress was in power in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.

“I have been telling right from beginning that through political secularism, Indian Muslims were destroyed. Due to political secularism, empowerment of Indian Muslims did not happen. Political secularism was used to end Muslim representation in Assembly and Parliament. I have and will be against political secularism," the Hyderabad MP told reporters.

“It is unreasonable. You were asked a question on Indian Muslims. But you said similar thing happened to Dalits and Sikhs in 1980s," the AIMIM leader said.

“You should have told what is happening to Muslims. He should teach this to Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan Chief Minister). Rahul Gandhi should have also told how Junaid and Nasir were killed in Rajasthan (allegedly by right-wing groups in February). Your government in Chhattisgarh sponsored ‘Dharam Sansad’ where Mahatma Gandhi was abused (back in December 2021)," Owaisi said.