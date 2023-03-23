BJP Dubs Opposition Meet on EVM as Exercise to Look for Excuses for Poll Loss

The BJP on Thursday took a swipe at the opposition meeting on the issue of Electronic Voting Machines, saying they have started looking for excuses for their expected defeat in the upcoming elections.

The statement came after opposition parties decided to approach the Election Commission to voice their concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines for conducting polls, particularly its plans to allow remote voting for migrant voters.

“The Opposition raising questions on the EVM amounts to accepting their defeat in the coming polls because they find it most convenient to blame the voting machines for their defeat in polls," BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said.

He also accused the opposition of doing “convenient politics" over the EVM, saying it agrees with the results when it wins in state polls but blames the machines when it loses.

The fact is that people have rejected opposition parties for their politics of “casteism, dynasty, corruption and appeasement" and have no trust in any leader other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baluni said.

Any attempt by the Opposition to mislead the people is not going to succeed as people have seen through its designs, he said in a statement.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had convened the meeting of leaders of opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, which was attended by Congress leader Digvijay Singh, independent Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) member Anil Desai and BRS member K Keshav Rao among others.

Briefing the media about the meeting, Digvijay Singh said opposition parties had unanimously rejected the Election Commission’s plans on deployment of remote EVMs to allow migrant voters exercise their franchise.

