BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Says 'Badly' Dressed Girls Look Like 'Shurpanakha' | WATCH
1-MIN READ

BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Says 'Badly' Dressed Girls Look Like ‘Shurpanakha’ | WATCH

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 23:38 IST

Indore, India

In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana. (Photo: Twitter/@KailashOnline)

In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana. (Photo: Twitter/@KailashOnline)

A video of his remarks, made at a religious function on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, went viral on social media

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has come under intense criticism after he said girls in “bad dresses" look like `"Shurpanakha" of the Ramayana.

A video of his remarks, made at a religious function organised in Indore on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday, went viral on social media.

“When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs….I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up," the BJP leader said.

“We see goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody goddess but look like Shurpanakha. God has given you good and beautiful body…..dress well, friends," he said.

In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana.

(With PTI inputs)

April 07, 2023
April 07, 2023