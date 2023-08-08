'Bete Ko Set, Damad Ko Bhet...': BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey's Jibe At Sonia Gandhi in Parliament

After Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi opened the floor with attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP during the debate over no-confidence motion, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey made a swipe at the Congress’ Sonia Gandhi, saying she has only two things to do, which are “bete ko set karna hai aur damad ko bhent karna hai".

During the debate Dubey said: “This No Confidence Motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here…I think she has to do two things - Bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai…That is the base of this Motion.

#WATCH | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "This No Confidence Motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Sonia ji (Gandhi) is sitting here…I think she has to do two things - Bete ko set karna hai aur Damad ko bhent karna hai…That is the base of this Motion." pic.twitter.com/Gb40E2gfzu— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

“The leader also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s suspension and the Supreme Court staying his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case, following which his membership was restored.

He said, “The Supreme Court has not given a judgment. It has issued a stay order. He is stating that he will not apologize. Secondly, he says, ‘I am not Savarkar.’ You can never be Savarkar."

#WATCH | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey raises the issue of the Supreme Court staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case following which his membership was restored.He says, "The Supreme Court has not given a judgement. It has given a stay order…He is saying… pic.twitter.com/7Q6UZ5Fxd9 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

In the course of the discussion, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must acknowledge the failure of his dual-engine government in Manipur.

A discussion on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government began in the Lok Sabha with Gogoi initiating the debate.

“PM will have to accept that his double-engine government, his government in Manipur has failed. That is why 150 people died in Manipur, around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6500 FIRs have been registered," Gogoi said.

The Congress leader said that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has brought the no-trust motion for Manipur as the state wants justice.

“The CM of the state, who should have created an atmosphere of talks, of peace and harmony, has taken instigating steps in the past two to three days that have created tension in society," he said.