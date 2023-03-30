In a major political embarrassment to the BJP, a party MLA Jadab Lal Nath was allegedly caught on camera watching a pornographic clip in the Tripura assembly. A video has gone viral on social media where the legislator from the Bagbasa constituency can be seen watching obscene clips playing on his phone when a session to discuss issues related to the state budget was underway.

This has drawn sharp criticism from netizens and politicians who have termed the act as “shameful" and demanded action against Nath.

So, BJP MLAs keep the legacy of watching porn during the Assembly sessions!Now, BJP MLA from Bagbassa, north tripura Jadab Lal Nath was caught watching porn during the Tripura Assembly session. Shame!#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai#SanskariRSS #BJPFailsIndia pic.twitter.com/iVyoF6fNj5 — Mayukh Biswas (@MayukhDuke) March 30, 2023

When asked about the same, BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharya told the news agency IANS that the party would soon seek clarification from him.

As per sources, a show cause notice has been served to Nath by BJP.

The first three-day session of the newly constituted Tripura assembly was held on March 24 and March 27-28.

Opposition Reacts

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma has demanded appropriate action against the legislator.

The CPI(M) and Congress also criticised Nath and demanded severe action against him. “Operation of mobile phones inside the Assembly is restricted. We should all concentrate on the proceedings and business of the House… Despite this, Nath watched the porn video damaging the reputations of the House," said Birajit Sinha, state Congress chief and one of the three party MLAs.

He added that if the BJP has minimum morality, it must take action against Nath.

Jadab Lal Nath Denies Allegations

When contacted by news agency IANS, Nath said, “I will talk to the Assembly Speaker (Biswa Bandhu Sen) and state Party President (Rajib Bhattacharjee) and then I will take next course of actions." Nath was elected to the Tripura Assembly in the recently concluded elections for the first time from the Bagbassa seat in north Tripura. The 55-years-old leader is also the Secretary of BJP’s Tripura state unit.

Not First Such Incident

This is not the first time when an elected leader was caught watching obscene videos in the state assemblies. In 2012, two BJP ministers - Laxman Savadi and CC Patil - were caught on camera allegedly watching a porn clipping on a mobile phone in the Karnataka assembly during its proceedings.

Recently, TV screens installed at platform number 10 at Patna railway station in Bihar played a porn clip. The clip which was purportedly recorded by a passenger and the blurred version went viral on the web.

