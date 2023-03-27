BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa Arrested in Bribery Case After K'taka HC Cancels His Bail

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was arrested near Kyathasandra toll plaza in Tumakuru in a bribery case on Monday after his bail application was rejected by the Karnataka High Court.

The Channagiri MLA had got bail after his son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office.

Subsequent raids led to the detection of unaccounted cash of Rs 8.23 crore from Virupakshappa’s house, sources said.

“We arrested him in Tumakuru when he (the MLA) was on the way to Bengaluru," Lokayukta Inspector General of Police A Subramanyeshwara Rao told PTI.

The High Court had reserved its judgment in the matter last week. The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company. Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.

Justice K Natarajan rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Channagiri MLA.

All About Madal Virupakshappa

Virupakshappa, a two-time MLA, began his political career with the Congress. He had joined the BJP ahead of the 2004 Assembly polls, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he emerged victorious for the first time for the BJP.

Virupakshappa later followed BS Yediyurappa and joined his Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) party. After failing to secure a seat in the 2014 polls, he made a comeback in the BJP with Yediyurappa. He won the Channagiri seat in 2018 on a BJP ticket.

Virupakshappa reportedly has three sons: Madal Mallikarjun, Prashanth Madal and Raju Madal.

After battling heart-related disorders, Virupakshappa had decided to field his son Madal Mallikarjun from the constituency as a BJP nominee in the upcoming Assembly polls. Mallikarjun is also a member of the Davangere University Syndicate. He has reportedly addressed public grievances in the constituency on behalf of his father and has identified himself as the successor of his father.

Virupakshappa is also the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures the famous soap brand ‘Mysore Sandal Soap’.

Following the arrest of his son Prashanth, he resigned from the post and alleged that there was a conspiracy being hatched against him and his family

In the FIR that has been registered, Virupakshappa is accused number one and his son is the second accused.

