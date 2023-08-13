CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IPC & CrPCHar Ghar TirangaParliament Monsoon SessionRahul GandhiHaryana Violence
Home » Politics » BJP MP Claims He Received Death Threat, FIR Registered in UP's Bhadohi
1-MIN READ

BJP MP Claims He Received Death Threat, FIR Registered in UP's Bhadohi

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 19:17 IST

Bhadohi, India

(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

According to a complaint lodged by Bind at Gopiganj police station on Saturday, he received 11 messages on August 11 in which the sender threatened to kill him during a visit to Bhadohi

BJP MP from Bhadohi Ramesh Bind has claimed that he received a death threat on his mobile phone number, following which an FIR has been registered against an unidentified person, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by Bind at Gopiganj police station on Saturday, he received 11 messages on August 11 in which the sender threatened to kill him during a visit to Bhadohi, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe has been launched, she said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. death threat
  2. BJP
first published:August 13, 2023, 19:17 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 19:17 IST