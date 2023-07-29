CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionPMO vs Ashok GehlotRajasthan Red DiaryNo-confidence MotionManipur Violence
Home » Politics » BJP Names New General Secy (Organisation) for State Units
1-MIN READ

BJP Names New General Secy (Organisation) for State Units

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 14:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party reshuffled its list of national office-bearers (File: PTI)

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party reshuffled its list of national office-bearers (File: PTI)

The changes are seen as part of the party's wider exercise for the preparation for the upcoming state assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The BJP on Saturday appointed Phanindra Nath Sharma its Haryana state unit general secretary (organisation) and G R Ravindra Raju in a similar position for its Assam and Tripura units.

Both Raju and Sharma will be swapping their positions.

Vivek Dadhakar will be taking over as the general secretary (organisation) in the party’s Andaman and Nicobar unit.

BJP’s general secretaries (organisation) in its state units are generally drawn from the RSS and are key to the execution of its policies and programmes and serve as a link between the party and its ideological mentor.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reshuffled its list of national office-bearers.

The changes are seen as part of the party’s wider exercise for the preparation for the upcoming state assembly and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. 2024 lok sabha polls
  3. Lok Sabha polls
first published:July 29, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:July 29, 2023, 14:35 IST