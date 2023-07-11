CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionMaharashtra PoliticsNews18 Mega UCC Poll2024 PollsCM Shinde Interview
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Politics » BJP Picks Sadanand Shet Tanavade for Rajya Sabha Election from Goa
1-MIN READ

BJP Picks Sadanand Shet Tanavade for Rajya Sabha Election from Goa

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 15:46 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

The BJP and its allies have 33 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly and has chosen Tanavade as the Goa representative in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: Official Twitter handle)

The BJP and its allies have 33 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly and has chosen Tanavade as the Goa representative in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: Official Twitter handle)

The opposition Congress in the state has three MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has two members, and the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party have one each

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to field its Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the coastal state, a senior party functionary said on Tuesday.

BJP’s Vinay Tendulkar is currently member of the Upper House of Parliament from Goa and his term is expiring this month-end.

The Rajya Sabha election would be held on July 24.

The BJP and its allies have 33 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The opposition Congress has three MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has two members, and the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party have one legislator each.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Goa president Amit Palekar on Tuesday said his party will not field its candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll as it does not have the required numbers and it will also not participate in the election process.

“We don’t want to waste the precious time of the Assembly. We don’t appreciate that. We will contest the Rajya Sabha election whenever we have numbers in the Goa Assembly,” Palekar told reporters.

Asked about supporting the Congress candidate, Palekar said the party is yet to announce its candidate for the election.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. Goa elections
  3. congress
  4. aap
  5. Goa
first published:July 11, 2023, 15:46 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 15:46 IST