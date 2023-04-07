BJP Planning to Demolish School Close to Its Central Office in Delhi, Claims AAP's Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the BJP is going to demolish a government school adjacent to its new central office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and take its possession.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that BJP’s new central office encroaches on a government school adjacent to it and that the party is now “planning to run bulldozers on it."

“A government school right beside BJP’s new office is going to be demolished as the party wants to take possession of the land. First, they built a party office by occupying the school and now, they are planning to run bulldozers on it. AAP will never let that happen," Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, claimed.

Future of over 350 children will be at stake if the school is demolished, he said.

“As long as the AAP government is there in Delhi, no school will be allowed to be demolished. BJP is planning to get that school demolished in the name of re-development. The party has its own private schools and in order to do their business, they are closing down government schools," he alleged.

Referring to Manish Sisodia’s letter from the prison, Singh said that the former Deputy Chief Minister has expressed his concerns over the Prime Minister’s lack of education, and said the country cannot be run by someone who “does not understand the importance of education."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a letter on Twitter in which his former deputy said, “It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated." “(Narendra) Modi does not understand science… Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia claimed in the letter.

Sisodia alleged that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.

