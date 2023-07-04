CHANGE LANGUAGE
Major Reshuffle in BJP, G Kishan Reddy Made Party's Telangana Chief, Sunil Jakhar to Head Punjab Unit

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 15:58 IST

New Delhi, India

BJP has made Sunil Jakhar the Punjab unit chief. (Representational Image/PTI)

Babulal Marandi has been made Jharkhand BJP chief while P Purandeswari will now lead the Andhra Pradesh party unit.

In a major internal reshuffle, BJP’s G Kishan Reddy has been made the Telangana state party president, replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar will now head the Saffron party in the state.

Babulal Marandi has been made Jharkhand BJP chief, while P Purandeswari will now lead the Andhra Pradesh party unit.

Out of four states, two- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana- will go to Assembly polls within a year.

In a statement, the party announced that OBC leader Etela Rajender will take over as its election management committee chairperson in the poll-bound Telangana.

The development highlights the BJP’s emphasis to set its house in order in Telangana where many relatively new but powerful entrants to the party were against the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

According to PTI sources, Kumar may be inducted as a minister in the central government in a reshuffle in the coming days. Jakhar replaces Ashwani Sharma while Marandi comes in the place of Deepak Prakash.

The rejig is significant in the primacy given to leaders who have joined the BJP from other parties. Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the BRS respectively to join the BJP.  Purandeswari was in Congress and a minister in the UPA government. The development will further fuel the speculation about a Cabinet rejig.

(With PTI inputs)

Saurabh Verma
first published:July 04, 2023, 15:15 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 15:58 IST