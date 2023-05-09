BJP 'Ruined Everything' by Looting Budget of Municipal Bodies: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday levelled corruption charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led municipal corporations, saying that the party has “ruined everything" by looting the budget.

Holding a public meeting and roadshow in Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur Nagar on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of civic body elections, Yadav sought votes for his party nominees, a party release issued here said.

“The BJP is going to be defeated in these municipal elections. It has done massive corruption in municipal corporations. Lied with the people in the name of smart cities and cheated them. Not a single city of the state is fulfilling the standard of smart city," the party chief said while speaking on the occasion.

The second and final phase of the urban local body polls in UP will be held on May 11. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

“Municipal bodies are being elected for cleanliness of drains, waste management, drainage, reducing costly electricity and costly house tax, construction of roads but the BJP does not talk about public problems and public facilities," he said.

“The people of BJP, however, indulged in corruption and looted the budget that came to the municipal bodies. BJP has ruined everything. That’s why the public is angry with the BJP," the SP leader added.

“A lot of corruption took place in the name of cleaning Mother Ganga but Mother Ganga is not clean yet. The chief minister is saying that selfie points have been made at two places but drains are still falling into the rivers. There is a lot of bad smell in the water of the rivers and Gomti river is an example of this," he said.

BJP has stopped the work of the Gomti riverfront, Yadav alleged.

This election, BJP will also be wiped out along with the garbage, he said.

Taking a dig at Yogi Adityanath, he said the list of cases against the chief minister is very long, asking, “Didn’t he withdraw his own cases?" Alleging that the BJP government is only showing the dream of a smart city to the public, he said it has not done any development work in the state.

“The BJP does not have a single achievement to tell the public, that’s why the chief minister remembers the gun every time. If you ask any question, he speaks about pistols," Yadav said.

Adityanath has been targeting the Samajwadi Party for allegedly harbouring criminals and promoting gun culture during his election meetings.

top videos

Yadav’s roadshow started from Jajmau via KDA, Lal Bangla, Harjinder Nagar, Narora Chauraha, Phoolbagh, Birhana Road, Nayaganj, Canal Road, Ghantaghar, Sangeet, P Road, Nala Road and ended at Rupam.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here