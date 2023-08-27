BJP Ruling Nation in Dictatorial Manner, Right Time for All Indians to Unite, Defeat It: Cong Leader

Congress leader Rajani Patil on Sunday accused the BJP of ruling the country in a dictatorial manner and making efforts to erode all democratic institutions and claimed that the nation was yearning for a big change.

Addressing a Congress workers’ convention in the Sopore town of Baramulla district, Patil also alleged that the BJP was practising divisive and hate politics. Both these “misadventures" were unacceptable and intolerable not only to the Congress but to also all those who believe in democracy, she said.

“This is the right time for all Indians to unite and defeat the deceitful and divisive policies of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is ruling the country in a dictatorial way while making every effort to assault and erode the authority of the democratic institutions, which stand guarantee to safeguarding people’s rights," Patil said.

The Congress leader said her party will always strive to safeguard the democratic institutions of the country.

“The nation is yearning for a big change… the democratic institutions reflect the beauty of our great nation and it will always remain paramount for the Congress to safeguard these in the larger interests of the public," she said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra last year, Patil said the march has spread the message of love and affection across the country. “The BJP could not digest it and is out to launch malicious propaganda against the Congress," she added.