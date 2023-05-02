‘BJP Scared of MVA’: Uddhav Challenges Saffron Party to Hold General, State and BMC Elections Now

As expected, in the third ‘Vajramuth’ rally held in Mumbai on May 1, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray targeted the BJP and challenged them to hold the elections now.

Uddhav said BJP is “scared of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance”, which is receiving positive response from people.

While criticising the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Uddhav said they are now eyeing the fix deposits of BMC as they want to loot Mumbai, including the government’s decision to give the land of MMRDA grounds in Mumbai for bullet train. “I am not against development but any project which is not in favour of local public, we will not support that. I had put stay in the bullet train project as Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is not the busiest one. So, why the Centre wants to force this project in Maharashtra. Hence, I oppose it. But this government, after coming to power immediately, allotted prime land of MMRDA grounds for the bullet train project,” Uddhav said.

Regarding the Aarey site for the Metro car-shed project, Uddhav said he had suggested an alternate land in Kanjurmarg where the bigger car depot could have been built for other lines too. “But with the help of the Central government, the BJP halted the land allotting process, and a few days ago, I got to know that they want the same Kanjurmarg plot for other lines. It means you did everything deliberately,” he alleged.

All leaders of MVA, who spoke in the rally, targeted the BJP and Eknath Shinde over BMC elections and issues related to Mumbai. Aditya Thackeray questioned the government on not having a single woman minister in the Cabinet. “This government is still silent on projects like Vedanta Foxconn, bulk drug park. Gujarat also celebrates May 1 as their state day like Maharashtra, but the Central government is giving different treatment to both the states. Why are major projects are going there from Maharashtra? Why are ministers silent on this?” Aditya asked.

Amid the speculation that Ajit Pawar will join hands with the BJP, Ajit Pawar, who was also in the rally, said he is “very much in the NCP”. “One should not believe in false news, and people should not fall for such speculative news, many times they have been planted,” Pawar said while criticising media on spreading lies about joining BJP.

