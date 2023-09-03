BJP Shares Video Claiming Priyanka Vadra 'Didn't Tie Rakhi' to Rahul Gandhi; Cong Hits Back With Proof

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday shared a video on the relationship between the Gandhi siblings, Rahul and Priyanka, making several explosive claims. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BJP claimed turbulence in the relationship between the two stating that there was no rakhi on the Wayanad MP’s wrist on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

In the video, BJP also alleged that it was Priyanka who advised Rahul Gandhi not to apologise over the Modi surname row that led him to lose his Parliament membership. The narrator in the video called it a “conspiracy" of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after being sidelined for years.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka’s relationship is not like that of a common brother and sister. Priyanka is faster than Rahul, but the party is dancing at Rahul’s behest, Sonia Gandhi is also completely with Rahul! It is not just that Priyanka’s disappearance from the meeting of the arrogant alliance! See in the video, how sister is being used only for election campaign," a post on BJP’s official X handle read.

एक आम भाई-बहन जैसा नहीं है राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका का रिश्ता।प्रियंका राहुल से तेज है पर राहुल के इशारे पर ही पार्टी नाच रही है, सोनिया गांधी भी पूरी तरह राहुल के साथ हैं! घमंडिया गठबंधन की मीटिंग से प्रियंका का ग़ायब होना यूँ ही नहीं है! वीडियो में देखिये, कैसे बहन का… pic.twitter.com/6OeumZ5aOy — BJP (@BJP4India) September 3, 2023

Congress Reacts To BJP’s Video

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate slammed the BJP over the video saying “your boss left the family and ran away, it doesn’t mean that all families are like this!"

“Get both your eyes and brain treated. Rahul ji had a rakhi on the day of Raksha Bandhan. In fact, he keeps a rakhi throughout the year," Shrinate added.

भाजपाई चरणचंपकों,तुम्हारे आका परिवार छोड़ कर भाग गये इसका ये मतलब थोड़े है कि सारे परिवार ऐसे ही हैं! कभी मुद्दों पर भी बात कर लिया करो - अब कुंठित हो कर राहुल जी ने राखी नहीं बँधवाई झूठ प्रचारित कर रहे हो. दोनों भाई बहन ने तुम्हारी झूठ और नफ़रत के बाज़ार के ख़िलाफ़ जो जंग… pic.twitter.com/5WkkEu0jkH — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 3, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the ‘low level’ of the official handle of the BJP and the ‘desperation to be in power’.