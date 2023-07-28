BJP Shifts Focus to Rajasthan, Telangana; To Hold Organizational Meetings Tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be focusing on organizational meetings in the poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Telangana over the upcoming weekend.

According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Hyderabad on Saturday for a day-long meeting with the organization, whereas BJP National President J.P. Nadda will be in the capital city of Rajasthan, Jaipur, for a day-long meeting in the state.

Union Home Minister will have meetings starting at noon in Hyderabad, and the meetings are expected to go on till close to midnight. A similar round of meetings is also expected to be taken by Nadda during his Jaipur visit.

Those aware of the developments in the BJP said that both Nadda and Shah, who have extensive experience in understanding the functioning of the party as an organization, work as a cohesive unit.

While Amit Shah will focus largely on Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, sources mentioned that Nadda will focus primarily on Rajasthan. The matters in Telangana will be looked at jointly by both of them.

The organizational meetings come at a time when there is an element of doubt regarding BJP’s plan in poll-bound states, especially Rajasthan.

The party, which normally does not declare a chief ministerial face, will be pressed to take a decision sooner or later for Rajasthan, on whether an individual will be named as a chief-ministerial candidate or whether the party will go with collective leadership.

Sources close to the development said, “The fate of Vasundhara Raje is likely to determine the fate of the BJP. The party will soon form organizational committees in all the poll-bound states.”

In 2018, BJP suffered a major poll drubbing in the Hindi-belt states, losing elections to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. However, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP came to power after Jyotiraditya Scindia was able to create a destabilization of the Kamal Nath government.

Many had jumped the ship to join BJP to form a government with Chitra Singh Chauhan as the Chief Minister. The focus ahead of the 2024 elections is to win back all the three crucial states.