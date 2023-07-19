BJP Shivering with Fear Since Bengaluru Opposition Conclave: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP was shivering with fear after 26 non-BJP parties announced the formation of a coalition named “INDIA" at a conclave in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

In the backdrop of the BJP predicting that her government would fall in another five months, Banerjee on Wednesday asked the saffron party to overturn a tumbler before attempting the same with the TMC government.

“The BJP’s only job is to create unrest, violence, and divide people based on religion. They will get a decisive reply. The people will seek revenge by voting against them (BJP). INDIA will face the battle," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, told reporters here.

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 non-BJP parties on Tuesday formed the coalition – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – to unitedly take on the ruling NDA.

“Ask them (BJP) to overturn a tumbler and then try to topple our government. They should realise that their government at the Centre will fall very soon. Since yesterday (when INDIA was formed), the BJP camp is shivering with fear," she said.

BJP MP Shantanu Thakur had on Sunday said the TMC government will not last beyond five months.

Banerjee also criticised the BJP’s Wednesday rally protesting against the violence during the panchayat elections.

Banerjee had on July 14 claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8. Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 37.

“I will tell you that most of those who have died in these incidents of violence are from our party. I came here to see those who were injured in the incidents of clashes primarily in Nandigram and Khejuri. The violence that has been perpetrated by the BJP across the state is condemnable," she said at the SSKM Hospital here.

Banerjee announced that the state government is providing Rs 2 lakh and jobs to the next of kin of each of those killed in the violence and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Some of the victims undergoing treatment at the hospital received the cheques from Banerjee during her visit to the hospital.