BJP Should Talk About `Scams' of MLAs Now Part of Shinde-led Sena: NCP
1-MIN READ

BJP Should Talk About `Scams' of MLAs Now Part of Shinde-led Sena: NCP

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 21:11 IST

Mumbai, India

BJP leaders in the state should once again speak out about the scams of the leaders "who are part of the Eknath Shinde group", the NCP leader said. (PTI file)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi "should punish" all those against whom BJP leaders had leveled allegations in the past, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said the BJP should once again speak out against alleged corruption by the MLAs who are now part of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



He was responding to Modi, at a BJP program in Bhopal, recounting past corruption allegations against various Opposition parties including the NCP.

“He should know there was a time in Maharashtra when his (BJP’s) leaders were highlighting scams of the MLAs who are now part of the Eknath Shinde group," Crasto said.

BJP leaders in the state should once again speak out about the scams of the leaders “who are part of the Eknath Shinde group", he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 27, 2023, 21:11 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 21:11 IST