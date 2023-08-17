CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Madhya Pradesh ElectionsPM ModiSharad PawarUrban Housing SchemeMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » BJP Talks of Providing Stable Government but Breaks Governments in States: Sharad Pawar
1-MIN READ

BJP Talks of Providing Stable Government but Breaks Governments in States: Sharad Pawar

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 20:03 IST

Maharashtra, India

Pawar asked media not to create more confusion by asking the same question (PTI/File)

Pawar asked media not to create more confusion by asking the same question (PTI/File)

Pawar also said PM Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by including a ‘mi punha yein’ (I’ll come back again) element in his Independence Day speech

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states, even as the ruling party spoke of providing a stable government.

“You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states,” Pawar said, addressing a public rally in Beed town of Maharashtra.

Pawar also said PM Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by including a ‘mi punha yein’ (I’ll come back again) element in his Independence Day speech.

“Fadnavis did not return as CM, but came back at a lower position. One wonders what will he (Modi) return as,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. sharad pawar
  2. maharashtra
  3. NCP
  4. BJP
first published:August 17, 2023, 20:03 IST
last updated:August 17, 2023, 20:03 IST