BJP to Launch Month-long ‘Maha-Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ to Mark 9 Yrs of Modi Govt; PM Modi to Take Part

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a month-long “Maha-Jan Sampark Abhiyan” from May 30-June 30 to mark the party’s nine years in power. The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won two-consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019.

To mark the occasion, the party has planned massive outreach programs for one month. The primary objective of this campaign, details of which have been exclusively available with News18 is to promote and aware people of the Modi government’s achievements in the last nine years.

It comes before the country is set to hold another General Election next year.

Under this program, the BJP is planning to target all 543 Lok Sabha seats with 16 lakh BJP workers will spread across, for door-to-door campaigns to meet targeted beneficiaries.

For effective reach, multiple teams comprising two members, a Central Minister and National Office Bearer will be constituted.

Apart from that one National team with 14 members and state teams with seven members will be formed.

As per the top BJP source, this one-month-long campaign will be divided into 3 phases—First phase will run till May 25 and will deal with the selection of members for these teams and their training.

The second phase will be held from May 29 to June 20 under which campaign activities in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be carried out. In the last phase which will run from June 20 to June 30, a door-to-door mega outreach will be carried out.

In the second phase, the BJP-ruled states’ Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and in non-BJP-ruled states, their state Presidents, Leaders of Opposition or Central ministers will interact with media houses editors and social media influencers.

On 30-31 May, a mega rally will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formally launch a month-long campaign. Some 51 big rallies will be conducted by senior party leaders including Union ministers, CMs and state chiefs and other officer-bearers.

The party leaders have been asked to organise Interaction with senior party workers, meetings of various wings, meetings with beneficiaries of Modi government schemes and on Yoga Day all venues for the events will be showcasing the achievements of the nine years of the Modi government.

In the third phase, the party will mark the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and PM Modi will address BJP workers at 10 Lakh booths via video conferencing. Following this, a door-to-door outreach campaign will be launched at the booth level.

BJP Chief JP Nadda instructed all party workers to achieve a massive by requesting people to give a missed call on the party’s number.

The BJP workers have also been asked to distribute items such as the 9-year achievement pamphlet, calendar etc and ensure stickers are pasted on the walls of households visited and at other prominent locations.

On June 25, the party will also organise programs to hear the Mann Ki Baat program at booth level across the country and will later screen a documentary on the Emergency which was imposed in 1977 by Indira Gandhi.