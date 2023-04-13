BJP Walks Out of TN Assembly Over Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks on Amit Shah, His Son

Politics over Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets in the Tamil Nadu Assembly escalated with the BJP demanding that references made by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin about Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah be removed from the minutes of the House.

Chief Minister MK Stalin backed his son and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying he did not make any inappropriate comments and that the references should not be removed. In protest, the BJP MLAs staged a walkout.

Nainar Nagendran, BJP’s Assembly Floor Leader said, “Udayanidhi Stalin spoke with so much sarcasm about Amit Shah and his son. Education Minister Ponmudi’s son Ashok Sigamani is the President of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. (TNCA). Why didn’t Udhayanidhi mention his name?"

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan alleged CM Stalin is ignoring mistakes of his son.

“If we talk about them in other state legislatures, will they accept it? The Chief Minister is not aware of the mistakes of Udhayanidhi because he is his son. Udhayanidhi is a minister who needs to grow. So, the Chief Minister should condemn his mistake and not justify it," he said.

On Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the AIADMK should approach BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to get tickets for the ongoing IPL games. Udhayanidhi’s remarks came in response to former AIADMK minister SP Velumani, who highlighted the unavailability of tickets now for MLAs during this IPL.

Read all the Latest Politics News here