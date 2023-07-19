BJP Women MPs Visit Panchayat Poll Violence-Hit Amta in Bengal

A five-member team of women BJP MPs from New Delhi visited Amta in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Wednesday to meet victims of panchayat post-poll violence.

The team, appointed by BJP national president JP Nadda, had visited violence-hit Deganga in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday and met people whose houses were burnt down besides hearing first-hand accounts of arson.

This is the second team of BJP MPs to visit Bengal after the party’s fact-finding team led by former Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad.

A woman claiming to be a BJP candidate alleged that her house was burnt down by Trinamool Congress goons. “We luckily escaped," she told the team.

The team members said they were “listening and seeing real terror in the state". They alleged that people were not allowed to cast their votes and that fear of violence loomed large.

A member of the team said, “Why Mamata Banerjee is silent on the atrocities and the administrations are doing nothing to protect the people. Gundaraj is prevailing here." The team, which will leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening, will submit their report to Nadda.

The TMC, meanwhile, has denied allegations of violence and termed them as “baseless".

In the recently-held rural polls, the TMC won all 20 zila parishads in the three-tier panchayat system, bagging 880 seats, while its nearest rival BJP won 31 seats of the total 928. The Congress-Left Front alliance secured 15 seats while others won the remaining two seats.

The ruling party of the stage emerged victorious in over 6,450 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP has won nearly 1000 seats, while the CPI(M) and the Congress have won over 180 and 260 seats.

The TMC won over 35,000 gram panchayat seats out of the total 63,219. The BJP won nearly 10,000 seats, while the Left-Congress bagged about 6,000 seats.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8, police sources have put the number of fatalities at 37.