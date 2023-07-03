BJP Worker Found Dead in West Bengal's Purulia

The body of a 45-year-old BJP worker was found in a field in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Monday, police said.
The body of Bankim Hansda (45) was found in a paddy field near his house at Kendadi village in Manbazar, they said.
“He was missing since Sunday evening, and today his body was found in the field," a police officer said.
The body was been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation started, he said.
A large contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.
West Bengal's rural areas will vote in the panchayat elections on July 8.