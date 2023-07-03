CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit PawarMaharashtra GovtSharad PawarBengal Panchayat PollMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » BJP Worker Found Dead in West Bengal's Purulia
1-MIN READ

BJP Worker Found Dead in West Bengal's Purulia

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 15:07 IST

Puruliya, India

BJP party members making slogans on the walls in Bengal. (News18)

BJP party members making slogans on the walls in Bengal. (News18)

The body of Bankim Hansda (45) was found in a paddy field near his house at Kendadi village in Manbazar

The body of a 45-year-old BJP worker was found in a field in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Monday, police said.

The body of Bankim Hansda (45) was found in a paddy field near his house at Kendadi village in Manbazar, they said.

“He was missing since Sunday evening, and today his body was found in the field," a police officer said.

The body was been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation started, he said.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.

West Bengal’s rural areas will vote in the panchayat elections on July 8.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. west bengal panchayat elections 2023
  2. BJP
  3. Bengal Politics
first published:July 03, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 15:07 IST