CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :BJP-2024 PollsRahul as PM PickYogi-Modi SistersINDIA Bloc's Next MeetMumbai Civic Body
Home » Politics » BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela Resigns as Gujarat General Secretary
1-MIN READ

BJP's Pradipsinh Vaghela Resigns as Gujarat General Secretary

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 14:09 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Singh said that he has resigned due to personal reasons (File Image: IANS)

Singh said that he has resigned due to personal reasons (File Image: IANS)

According to party sources, he is now banned from Kamalam. BJP is a cadre-based party with fixed roles for people

Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela on Saturday stepped down from the post of State general secretary. He has been a long standing supporter and member of the party’s state unit.

Recently, Vaghela was chosen for campaigning in Karnataka during elections.

A total of 150 workers were chosen from Gujarat for the campaign.

Singh said that he has resigned due to personal reasons.

According to party sources, he is now banned from Kamalam. BJP is a cadre-based party with fixed roles for people.

Another leader Bhargava Bhatt had also resigned earlier. No details of his stepping have been revealed.

There are few organisational changes on the way, the sources stated.

Meanwhile, preparations for 2024 elections are already underway in the state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP
  2. gujarat
first published:August 05, 2023, 14:09 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 14:09 IST