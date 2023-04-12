'Blessings Like This Are...': Modi Shares Letter of BJP Leader's Cook, Says PM Awas Yojana Has Changed Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met CR Kesavan, the great grandson of noted freedom fighter and India’s last governor general C Rajagopalachari, in Delhi and shared a “very touching" letter from the BJP leader’s cook N Subbulakshmi, who is a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister shared pictures of the house and said Subbulakshmi, who hails from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, successfully applied for a home under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that brought “respect as well as dignity in her life".

Sharing the letter on Twitter, PM Modi said, “Today I met @crkesavan who shared a very touching letter from N. Subbulakshmi Ji, who works as a cook in his house. Hailing from Madurai, N. Subbulakshmi Ji faced many challenges including financial problems. She successfully applied for home under the PM Awas Yojana."

PM Modi said that Subbulakshmi also conveyed her gratitude and blessings which are a “source of great strength". In another tweet, PM Modi said, “It is blessings like this which are a source of great strength. Like N. Subbulakshmi Ji, there are countless people whose lives have been changed due to the PM Awas Yojana. A home has brought a qualitative difference in their lives. This scheme has been at the forefront of ushering women empowerment too."

Kesavan, a former Congress leader, earlier met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

About PM Awas Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) is an initiative launched by the Central government in 2015 which addresses urban housing shortage among the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022 when the nation completed 75 years of its Independence.

As per PMAY(U) guidelines, the size of a house for EWS could be up to 30 sq. mt. carpet area, however, states/UTs have the flexibility to enhance the size of houses in consultation and approval of the Ministry.

In continuation to this government’s efforts towards empowerment of women from EWS and LIG unlike earlier schemes, PMAY(U) has made a mandatory provision for the female head of the family to be the owner or co-owner of the house under this mission.

