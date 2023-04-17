Bombay HC Dismisses Plea by Uddhav Faction Challenging Shinde's Move to Reduce BMC Wards

In big jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by ex-BMC corporator Raju Pednekar of the Thackeray faction, challenging the decision of Eknath Shinde government reducing the number of wards from 236 to 227.

The previous Uddhav-led government had made 236 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards, but it was later revised to 227 after the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power.

A division bench of Justices SB Shukre and MW Chandwani said it found no substance in the petitions and hence, they stand dismissed.

The Bombay High Court accepted the stand put forward by the state government and the Election Commission.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had in November 2021 decided to increase the number of wards from 227 to 236.

Former BMC councillors Raju Pednekar and Sameer Desai in their petitions challenged the Shinde government’s decision and claimed that it sought to put the clock back.

The petitioners claimed that the reversal of the delimitation from 236 to 227 was arbitrary and could lead to a delay in the civic elections.

(With PTI inputs)

