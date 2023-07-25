Bommai Dismisses Allegations of Plot to Destabilise Karnataka's Congress Govt

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s allegations of a conspiracy being hatched overseas by some BJP and JD(S) leaders to destabilise the government in Karnataka is aimed at deflecting public attention from the discontent brewing within the ruling party.

Shivakumar on Monday claimed that a plot was being hatched in Singapore to topple Karnataka’s Congress government. It created a flutter in political circles.

The former chief minister, clarifying that no BJP leader has indulged in any such activities to topple the government, said the failures of this government have naturally led to disgruntlement among the legislators and infighting, ”Shivakumar’s statements are leading to instability in this government. I have been observing it. There was no need for him to speak about Singapore, but it is aimed at deflecting public attention from the consequences of B K Hariprasad’s comments. And to unnecessarily target the opposition parties, he made those statements,” Bommai said.

MLC Hariprasad on July 21 courted controversy saying he knew ”how to make or bring the chief minister down”.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, ”It (Shivakumar’s statement) was also aimed at preparing the base for his (Shivakumar) future strategy and on the whole to make known his displeasure against the government. No BJP leader has indulged in any such activity (to topple the government). There is no need for it. The government has full majority, let them give good administration.” Claiming that Congress MLAs are unhappy about the process of election of the leader of the legislature party and also about cabinet expansion, Bommai said the discontent had continued even during the cabinet formation.

”Work is definitely not happening for legislators, Siddaramaiah in the budget has levied taxes and brought huge loans but is facing difficulty to provide money for the ’guarantees’ (poll promises of the Congress party), and has said he will not be able to provide for developmental work. Also competition for transfers has led to discontent,” he said, adding that all is not good with the ruling party and this government.

He further claimed that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state.

”Never in the history of Karnataka has there been death threats issued to five judges of the High Court. If anti-social elements and international terrorists have got such courage, it shows how weak this government is,” he said, adding that this shows the state is on the path to anarchy.