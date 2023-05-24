‘Boycott Move Not About 2024’: Kanimozhi Calls for Unity of Oppn as DMK Joins Parl Building Event Protest

As politics erupts over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, many parties have decided to boycott the event, among them is MK Stalin-led DMK. The Tamil Nadu party has cited that the Centre has not followed the decorum in this regard for which it is boycotting the event.

Senior DMK leader and MP K Kanimozhi exclusively told News18: “We have decided to boycott the inauguration because this event is sidelining the President of India. The importance which should be given to the President is not given. A lot of things today do not have the decorum which they (Union Government) should be following. In protest of that, the opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration."

Kanimozhi further said the protest is against the Union government’s move to focus everything around one individual.

“The decision to boycott is not a move by the opposition parties keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We have to protest. Everything cannot be focused around one person or one party. There are things beyond party politics. The Union government has to understand that,” she added.

DMK has always called for “unity" of opposition parties and has urged the regional leaders to ditch the idea of a Third Front. Kanimozhi echoes the party’s stance. “It is definitely good news that the opposition parties are coming together on many issues including the new Parliament inauguration. This is something that many people have been looking forward to,” she added.

With DMK leveraging every opportunity to push for a “United Opposition”, only time will tell if the opposition parties come together to fight the BJP in 2024.