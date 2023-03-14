Brahmapuram Fire: CM Running Away from Issue, LoP Tells Kerala Assembly

The Kerala assembly continued to witness uproarious scenes over the Brahmapuram waste yard fire on Tuesday as opposition UDF MLAs protested at the well of the House by holding a “parallel session" before staging a walkout.

The Congress-led UDF members, during the zero hour, sought notice for an adjournment motion over the police action against their councillors who had protested in front of the Kochi Corporation on Monday against the alleged ‘failure’ of CPI(M)-led government to douse the fire.

However, Speaker A N Shamseer did not allow them to present the notice, saying they could bring it before the House as a submission later.

Enraged UDF members stood up and trooped into the well, raising slogans and holding placards and a banner in their hands.

Registering his strong protest, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that they were denied permission even to present the notice to avoid the situation where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be forced to break his silence on the Brahmapuram waste plant fire issue.

“The Chief Minister is running away from the issue….We cannot allow this at any cost," he said.

However, Speaker Shamseer said that there are over 900 Local Self Government Departments (LSGDs) in Kerala and the issues there could not be brought to the House for discussion.

He also repeatedly warned the opposition MLAs not to block his view by raising the banner which they did not seem to bother.

Amidst heated arguments, the Speaker told certain protesting legislators, “You all have won by a narrow margin." He even told Palakkad legislator Shafi Parambil thrice that the Congress MLA would lose his seat in the next Assembly poll.

As Shamseer took up other businesses of the day ignoring their protest, the opposition held a parallel session in the well of the House.

Roji M John (Congress), who earlier sought notice for the adjournment motion on the police action against the councillors, presented it while the actual session was progressing on the other side.

Later, they boycotted the proceedings and walked out of the Assembly raising slogans.

“The government is facing heat on the Brahmapuram fire incident…the people of the state believe that the complete failure of the government has resulted in the fire. Shouldn’t we bring the cruel police action against our councillors into the assembly?" Satheesan told reporters outside the House.

The parallel session was held to express our protest in this regard, the LoP added.

A massive fire had broken out at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on March 2 and thereafter, the air quality in the port city of Kochi and neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats had worsened as they were engulfed in the dense smoke billowing from the garbage dump. PTI LGK ROH ROH

